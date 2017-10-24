Kefir: A healthy and mildly alcoholic drink for kids and adults

Kefir is a refreshing drink with a sour and slightly bitter taste.Getty Images
Kefir, a fermented milk drink made with certain `grains’ that are comprised of bacteria and yeast, is very popular in Russia with both kids and adults. Kindergartens and hospital menus offer it, and anyone who wants to lose weight or recover from a hangover is also eager to drink it.
While kefir has a sour and slightly bitter taste, the drink is refreshing and healthy. Milk from cows, goats or sheep can be used to prepare it. While few Russians can tell you the names of all of the ‘grains’ and precisely how kefir is produced, everyone is proud of this national drink.
Kefir originated in the Caucasus Mountain region, where it was made in goatskin bags that hung near a doorway. Anyone passing through would hit it and help keep the milk and kefir grains well mixed. Kefir varies depending on its age, and specialists look at various criteria - different acidity, carbon dioxide levels and even alcohol (about 0.2-0.6 percent).
The first official mention of kefir is found in a report of the Caucasian Medical Society dating from 1867. One of
Kefir helps to burn fat.Legion Media/Legion Media
The recipe for kefir was long kept secret, but the Imperial family and the Russian aristocracy often visited the region. In the 19th century the famous entrepreneur, Nikolai Blandov, received a request from the Russian Society of Physicians to produce kefir in bulk. At this time kefir grains were sent from the Caucasus region to Moscow, and mass production of the drink began.
Genuine kefir should not be
In Russia, kefir is included in the diet of children from six months. Kefir prevents the development of pathogenic flora in the
The usefulness of kefir doesn’t prevent people from using it to enhance the taste of all kinds of dishes, and according to
Finally, kefir can be widely used in cosmetology, for masks and gels.
Quick and easy recipes with kefir
