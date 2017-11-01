Where’s the best borsch and heartiest vodka? Our guide to the world's finest Russian restaurants

“Maria Ivanovna” (shortened to “
This legendary restaurant was featured in Sex and the City thanks to its co-owner, Russian dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, who played the role of Alexander Petrovsky, an
The restaurant has long been a favorite place for Russian
There used to be dozens of Russian restaurants in London, but many have closed recently. Still, you can find a wide variety of Russian food, from ordinary borsch to luxurious black caviar in restaurants throughout the city. These include NOVIKOV,
A couple of years ago a new place appeared in Camden, offering pirozhki with all types of fillings: meat, chicken, cabbage, fish, mushrooms, spring onion and assorted sweet fillings. You can also try traditional Olivier salad, Chicken Kiev, golubtsy (stuffed cabbage rolls) and other exciting items.
The once popular Russian restaurant with French allure, Jean-Jacques, is now closed. But its cellar in Soho, ZIMA Russian Street Food and Bar, has a strong following. Owned by the successful restaurateur, Alexei Zimin, it offers various dishes including marinades, pickles, herring tartare with pears, and more.
The interior is reminiscent of a Soviet-era
Andrey Dellos,
Beef cheeks, bliny, okroshka, ‘herring under the fur,’ pelmeni, and a masterpiece of Russian cuisine - potatoes with chicken and mushrooms baked in a pot… Did you ever expect to find this rich selection of Russian food in Tokyo?
Named after one of Russia’s most famous places, Lake Baikal, this restaurant offers the chance to spend thematic evenings and holidays à la russe, especially on New Year’s, Easter (with true Easter cakes and eggs), and Maslenitsa (featuring a pancake explosion).
www.facebook.com/Roppongi-Baikal
Another Russian restaurant in Tokyo was founded in 1951 by local Japanese, and Russians who visit say the food and service
Berlin has a variety of Russian restaurants. This place is named after Boris Pasternak, Russia’s Nobel Prize winner for literature, and author of the great novel, Doctor Zhivago. The concept is interesting, offering dishes called ‘Proletariat,’ ‘Intelligence,’ pelmeni ‘Leningrad’ and vareniki ‘Siberia,’ as well as other great dishes from Russia and the former Soviet states, and even some fine Jewish
Other restaurants include Café Gorki Park, and Datscha (the German spelling of “dacha”). Of course, a dacha is a country house where city folk
We’re not sure vegetarians will like this place, but there probably aren’t any vegetarians in Siberia! So, if you relish a meat extravaganza, check out
If you find yourself on holiday in Tuscany, don’t miss the chance to see just how luxurious Russians can dine. The menu includes the usual Russian dishes – bliny, pelmeni, and borsch - but since it’s a seaside restaurant definitely try the fish,
www.tripadvisor.ru/Lobster_Russian_Corner
Translated as “Cossack,” El
“Rasputin” is a common Russian restaurant name that you’ll find in many countries, and it’s obviously named after one of Russia’s most notorious historical figures. Madrid’s “Rasputin” is truly worth visiting. Not surprisingly, the menu has a Spanish touch (sangria is clearly not a traditional Russian drink), but the exquisite smoked salmon and old-fashioned interior will make you feel like a Russian merchant living in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
If you’re on your way to Buen Retiro Park, don’t miss Gribok, which is said to be one of the best Russian restaurants.
Where else to try Russian food if not in the restaurant at the Russian Club! First of all, in “Berezka” you’ll be surrounded by native speakers and can learn how to correctly pronounce
www.zomato.com/sydney/berezka
Another place with mayo-heavy salads and bliny that's worth visiting in Sydney is “Russian Nights”. Dare yourself to try
www.zomato.com/sydney/russian-nights-bondi
“Matrioshka” is another widely used name for Russian restaurants, and not surprisingly it specializes in the most famous Russian dish – bliny with caviar. Other things to try are pickled cabbage and
“Nevsky” is named
There are many Russian-speaking people in Canada, and this restaurant is popular among them. For starters, try the herring and
Want to do “Russian Czar” or “Red Army” vodka shots? Or maybe try the ‘Perestroika’ cocktail? Then check out this bar. Named after the first communist newspaper, Pravda, this bar offers Bolshevik era chic – house specialty drinks named Trotsky, Karl [Marx] and Friedrich [Engels]. The menu will also give you a couple of history lessons. Enjoy, but don’t get drunk as a bear. Even better, read our guide how to drink vodka the right way.
Nikolay is a popular male name in Russia and the name of the last emperor. Now, it’s also a restaurant chain in Moscow that specializes in pirozhki with different fillings, and thanks to entrepreneurial Russian businessmen, you can also find Nikolay in the Austrian capital. Try culinary delights that a Russian babushka usually cooks: cabbage and egg, mushrooms and potato, and sweet pies with various berries. The breakfasts are the best at Nikolay and, we recommend ordering either the fried eggs or pancakes.
If there are any Russian restaurants outside the country that you know and like, and which we didn’t mention on the list, please write in the comment section below!
