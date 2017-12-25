These Three Marys can cure your holiday hangover

‘Tis the season to… drink a bit too much for your own good! Oh well, we’ve all been there and done that, and by now almost everyone has their own recipe for a hangover cure. But if you don’t, worry not. Anton Petrov, chief barman of the super hip Meat Puppets Bar, is happy to share his signature Bloody Mary recipes with Russia Beyond’s readers!

Hangover Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

Homemade hrenovuha (vodka made from horseradish) – 50 ml

hrenovuha (vodka made from horseradish) – 50 ml Homemade Mary mix – 150 ml

Spices (salt and pepper according to taste; Worcester sauce – 10 ml; Tabasco – 1 ml)

Ingredients for homemade Mary mix:

Fresh squeezed celery juice 150 ml; fresh squeezed carrot juice 150 ml; fresh squeezed cucumber juice 150 ml

Tomato paste – 1 jar (500 ml)

Beef broth – 100 ml

Preparation:

Mix the ingredients for the Mary mix, leaving about 150 ml on the side. Then add the hrenovukha and spices, mixing in a glass with ice. Before serving, decorate the drink with parsley, fried bacon, cherry tomatoes or pickles.

BBQ Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

Homemade bacon vodka – 50 ml

Homemade Mary mix – 120 ml

Spices (salt and pepper according to taste; Worcester sauce – 10 ml; Tabasco – 1 ml; lemon juice – 5 ml)

BBQ sauce – 20 ml

Fried bacon

Ingredients for homemade Mary mix:

Fresh squeezed celery juice 150 ml; fresh squeezed carrot juice 150 ml; fresh squeezed cucumber juice 150 ml

Tomato paste – 1 jar (500 ml)

Beef broth – 100 ml

Ingredients for bacon vodka:

Fried bacon – 300 g

Vodka – 500 ml

Preparation:

Mix ingredients for the Mary mix. Fill a 250 ml glass with ice, and add the Mary mix, spices, BBQ sauce and vodka. Mix together in a glass filled with ice. Before serving, decorate the drink with parsley, fried bacon, cherry tomatoes or pickles.

Dutch Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

Jenever – 50 ml

Homemade Mary mix – 120 ml

Spices (salt and pepper according to taste; Worcester sauce – 10 ml; Tabasco – 1 ml; lemon juice – 5 ml)

Prawns

Marinated tomatoes and cucumbers

Ingredients for homemade Mary mix:

Fresh squeezed celery juice 150 ml; fresh squeezed carrot juice 150 ml; fresh squeezed cucumber juice 150 ml

Tomato paste – 1 jar (500 ml)

Beef broth – 100 ml

Preparation:

Mix ingredients for the Mary mix. Fill a 250 ml glass with ice, and add the Mary mix, spices, BBQ sauce, and Jenever. Mix in a glass filled with ice. Before serving, decorate the drink with parsley, prawns, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers.

If you prefer to eat, not to drink, try a classic soup, Rassolnik, involving vodka and pickled cucumbers.

