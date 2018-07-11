How to make squash à la russe: 4 simple and mouth-watering recipes

Why do I like to go to my granny’s place in the countryside in summertime? Because she always cooks squash. It can be veggie caviar, squash oladyi, or stuffed squash with meat. She can cook anything with these easy-to-grow 'boiled cucumbers,' as my cousin calls them.

Rarely is squash cooked for special occasions, but they have advantages. First, even if you don't grow them in your garden, they're very cheap. Second, they’re healthy and rich in vitamin C. Third, they’re tender and easy to chew, which is extremely important for babies and old people. Finally, squash absorbs flavors from other ingredients. Let your imagination and our recipes help you cook something delicious with squash.

1. Zapekanka (casserole) with squash and brinza

Even those who are indifferent to vegetables will love squash drenched in cream sauce. If you don't have brinza use any salted soft cheese, such as feta.

Ingredients:

3 small squashes

50 g of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

1 glass of milk

2 eggs

salt and ground black pepper

1 bunch of parsley

1 bunch of basil

200 g of brinza (or any salted soft cheese)

100 g of hard cheese

sunflower oil

Cooking:

Wash and peel the squashes; slice into thin circles and boil for 3-5 minutes. While the squashes cool, prepare the sauce. Fry the flour in butter. Whisk milk and eggs, then add to flour, stirring until it’s completely dispersed. Add salt and pepper, and remove from heat.

Grease the baking pan with sunflower oil and put the squashes in; better to overlap. Grind the greens and mash with brinza. Put this mixture on the layers of squash. Pour in the sauce, and sprinkle with grated cheese.

Bake for 20-25 minutes at a temperature of 200° C.

2. Soup-puree with squash and ginger

Russians are crazy about soups, and this one can be cooked quickly, and is especially great for summer days when nobody wants to waste time cooking. A simple soup takes on new flavors if you add some ginger.

Ingredients:

2 liters of water

3-4 squashes

3-4 medium potatoes

1 small onion

30 grams of parsley

100 ml cream, 22% fat

20 g of ginger

2 cloves garlic

salt

vegetable oil

Cooking:

Heat vegetable oil in a pot, add chopped onions and garlic until soft. Add large chopped squashes, potatoes and parsley; pour water and salt, and cook for 30-40 minutes. Add grated ginger to the vegetables and mix in a blender. Pass through a sieve so no ginger fibers remain. Bring soup to a boil, add cream, and stir constantly.

You can serve soup with cream cheese, croutons, pumpkin seeds and chips from squash.

3. Squash cakes

This snack will make your table shine, and the ingredients are affordable. The recipe is so simple that you can cook it every day.

Ingredients:

1 large squash

1 teaspoon of salt

3 tablespoons of flour

3 tablespoons of mango

2 eggs

sunflower oil for frying

1 onion

1 carrot

2 cloves of garlic

1 bunch of herbs

200 g of natural yogurt

Cooking:

Wash a squash and peel, than grate. Salt and let stand for 10-15 minutes. Drain the liquid, add flour, semolina and eggs. Use the mixture to fry pancakes: you should get 5 or 6 pancakes. Grease the baking pan with sunflower oil.

Peel and chop the onions and carrots. Fry in a small amount of oil, and add pressed garlic and chopped greens.

Layer the cake, drench every yummy pancake with yogurt and spread the carrot-onion layer.

4. Crispy squash sticks

This recipe is equally tasty with soft cheese and beer. The taste can be varied by choosing spices to your desire.

Ingredients:

1 squash

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

3 tablespoons breadcrumbs

Cooking:

Peel the squash and cut into bars that are 1 cm thick. Mix olive oil with salt and spices, and marinate the squash for 20-30 minutes.

Bread the squash and place on a baking pan covered with parchment. Place in an oven heated to 200° C for 15-20 minutes, until a golden crust forms on the bars.

