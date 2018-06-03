Cheap and tasty: The 7 best places to eat for $5 in Moscow

We talked to locals and learned about the places where you can eat well, even if you have only 300 rubles in your pocket.

1.Stolovaya №57 (Canteen №57)

It's impossible to eat cheaper in the city center than at Stolovaya №57, which is located in the legendary GUM department store on Red Square. The place is often packed, so be ready to stand in line.

"The GUM canteen is decorated in the Soviet style, the staff works in white aprons and hats, and you'll see fresh flowers on the tables. There is always a good choice of salads, compotes, buns and pies," Nadezhda says.

Try borsch for just 95 rubles; meatballs for 180 rubles; and a side dish or salad for about 70 rubles. Vatrushkas with cottage cheese or cherry cost 35 rubles; tea - 60 rubles; kompote or mors - 50 rubles.

Red Square 3, 3rd line, 3rd floor

https://gumrussia.com/cafe/stolovaya-57/

2. #FARSH

This is a chain by the famous restaurateur, Arkady Novikov, who also has restaurants in London and Dubai. In Moscow alone he has 15 restaurants, and you’ll find popular burgers, chicken wings and French fries in all of them.

"All cutlets are made only from Russian chopped marble beef, and buns are baked with mashed potatoes," says Dmitry. For $5 you can try a classic cheeseburger or the burger named ‘Aunt from Barcelona’ that has Bulgarian pepper and salsa.”

http://farshburger.ru/ (in Russian)

3. Bez zabot (No worries)

Did you know that in Moscow it’s possible to order pasta with chicken and mushrooms for 100 rubles? Yes, you can at cafe "Bez zabot” that is centrally located on Myasnitskaya Street.

"The place is a bit like a canteen, but you'll find fresh ingredients, and a great choice of tasty dishes. What's more, the staff is friendly. I like pies and the large selection of teas. The place is not easy to notice from the street, so it's not crowded,” says Erwann, who lives nearby.

Myasnitskaya Street 24/7, bldg. 1

http://www.bezzabotcafe.ru/ (in Russian)

4. Market Place

This is both a restaurant and market, and also has a great location on Myasnitskaya Street. The modern design, open kitchen, dishes from around the world and low prices entice visitors to flock here. The rice noodles with chicken goes for 209 rubles, and Fergana pilaf with mutton and chickpeas for 239 rubles. Visitors also like the coffee, especially raf with orange peel and rosemary.

"Salads, drinks, pasta - everything is cooked right in front of you! Everything is very fresh, there is a stove in which crumbly buckwheat porridge and cutlets are cooked. Hot dishes are served in small frying pans, the atmosphere is fantastic and prices are ridiculously cheap," says Anna.

Myasnitskaya Street 13, bldg. 3

www.market-place.me/en/msk

5. Lepim i varim (Sculpt and cook)

This place is praised even by Moscow chefs, known for the best pelmeni. In fact, there are more than ten types on the menu. These dumplings are cooked in an open kitchen, and you can watch the process.

"An excellent and inexpensive place where you can try many kinds of typical Russian dishes. For $5 you can try classic pelmeni with pork and beef," says pelmeni connoisseur, Dmitry.

"There are also more extravagant options in the menu - pelmeni with king crab, minced meat and wild boar. Most important is that the owners don't forget about the Russian tradition to serve pelmeni with vodka. This place has a wide selection of nastojkas (liquors) that are made from Borodino bread, with horseradish or ginger,” adds Dmitry.

Stoleshnikov Lane 9, bldg. 1

http://lepimivarim.ru/en/

6. Vai me!

The creators of this snack chain decided to show Muscovites that Georgian food can be prepared quickly and goes well in the format of fast food.

The famous pie-boat with suluguni cheese and egg yolk (Adjarian khachapuri) is 220 rubles; the ojahuri with pork (roasted potatoes and pork with tomatoes and spices) is 190 rubles; a portion of four khinkali costs 180 rubles; and soup kharcho - 150 rubles.

"There are delicious phalis of spinach and there is even an Ajarski gluten-free khachapuri; lunch will cost 300-400 rubles," Anna says.

Myasnitskaya Street 11

Pyatnitsky Lane 8, bldg. 1

Leningradskoe Shosse 16A, bldg. 4

Novoslobodskaya Street 26, bldg. 1

www.vaimecafe.com (in Russian)

7. Kosher gastronome "Pardes"

We recommend going here before or after visiting the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, which is located near Maryina Roshcha metro station.

"There is the most delicious shakshuka that I've ever eaten," said Dmitry.

Falafel costs 250 rubles; Sabich - 200 rubles; homemade lemonade - 70. And lunch "in this micro-café with several tables," as Dmitry called it, can be enjoyed without any fuss and city noise.

Obraztsova Street 19, bldg. 9

http://pardes.ru/ (in Russian)

