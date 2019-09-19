How Russian chefs interpret foreign cuisine: English pie à la Stroganoff

Alexei Semenov cooks shepherd’s pie mixed with beef StroganoffPress Photo
Ever since childhood Alexei Semenov has loved to cook. As a teenager, under the watchful eye of his mother, he lovingly made cakes, shortbread, and homemade cream from condensed milk and strawberry jam. Later he decided to enter culinary school and become a pro, training at the Hofmann Hostelry School in Spain and the Academia Barilla in Italy, followed by an internship with Michelin chef Michel Lenz. The latter advised him to use local products in adopting foreign techniques, which Alexei put into practice at Russian Pub, a craft gastrobar in Moscow. We talked with Alexei about his approach to gastronomy, and learned his recipe for shepherd’s pie mixed with beef Stroganoff.
Pancake pie with minced meat resembles lasagnaPress Photo
How does Russian Pub combine Russian and foreign cuisines?
I use foreign culinary methods. Having studied foreign pub culture, I tried to do something of my own, and that’s where many of the recipes came from. On the one hand, we have a craft bar with unique drinks, selected from the heart. On the other, we have my modern version of original cuisine.
For example, pancake pie with minced meat (which resembles lasagna) and Belarusian shrimps with wasabi sauce — these dishes were inspired by global cuisines. I also make traditional bruschettas and smorrebrods as sandwiches with caviar made from baked vegetables, cod liver, vorschmack, and brined meat made from farm beef.
Belarusian shrimps with wasabi saucePress Photo
What are your favorite Russian dishes?
I love sauerkraut. Love it, make it, eat it. My grandfather, who’s a war veteran, still makes it too, and we often argue about whose tastes better. Now and again he tries to teach me how to cook it properly. Russian sauerkraut is unlike any other. At Russian Pub I serve my own unique recipe.
For 1 serving, you will need:
