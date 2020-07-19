Turya is a cold soup that is based on water and bread, but its simplicity shouldn’t depress you. Some modern additions can turn turya into a refreshing and spicy meal.

Turya is often mentioned in classic Russian literature and old dictionaries as food for the poor, or a quick snack for peasants working in the field. It was usually cooked with fresh or dried bread, dressed with water, kvass or milk. It may resemble okroshka, but is made without pre-cooked vegetables and meat. Turya is notably accompanied with greens and onions.

In my family, this dish has not been cooked for about 40 years. I heard from my father how my great grandmother used turya as a quick lunch in the summertime. Now, I cook it myself using modern twists with bread and dressing.

Ingredients:

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Kombucha - 1 liter

brown (rye) bead - 4 slices

eggs - 2 pcs

greens + green onions

oil

garlic - 2 cloves

salt

pepper

Cooking:

1. Cut the bread in cubes.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Squash garlic and mix oil, salt, pepper in a small bowl.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Combine bread cubes with the oil mixture.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Spread bread evenly over the baking tray and grill it in the oven for 5-6 minutes at 200°C. Watch the croutons carefully until they are nicely brown. You may stir them once and put back in the oven to be equally baked. They are ready once dry and crunchy.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Chop the greens.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. Boil the eggs.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Take fresh kombucha out from the fridge so that it is fresh and cold.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. Combine everything and eat the turya immediately at home. For an outdoor picnic, pack all the ingredients separately and enjoy this age-old Russian soup in the fresh air.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.