Onion Vzvar: Forgotten dish of the Russian cuisine (RECIPE)

Chef Viktor Beley from the restaurant ‘Uhvat’ in Moscow shared with us a recipe for onion soup based on a sauce that could have been eaten even by tsar Ivan the Terrible.
Onion vzvar (broth) is an old Russian sauce, which was served on the tsar’s table with swan, turkey, goose and, occasionally, with lamb. At that time, decoctions with the addition of herbs, berries, roots and other fruits were called ‘vzvar’. For example, there were cranberry, apple, cabbage or onion types of vzvar.
Onion vzvar was prepared from caramelized onions with honey and various spices. Vinegar or sour cream were added for sourness, but this time we will do it with white wine. Chef Viktor Beley also adds beef broth to the sauce and gets a real onion soup as good as the French one.
