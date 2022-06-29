Cucumber jam with oranges: Suzdal’s summer-infused dessert (RECIPE)

You can make sweet sandwiches with this cucumber jam, or put it in pies. Either way, it’s delicious!

When the cucumber crop is harvested, it's time to pickle and marinate them. But don't stop there - you can also cook a sumptuous jam.

“Varenye” (jam) is an old Russian word meaning "boiled delicacy". Housewives prepare it in almost every corner of Russia. So many different ingredients can be used when cooking it! In addition to the usual berries and fruits, you can find the most unusual combinations, for example, jam from carrots and calendula buds, or jam from young pine cones. But have you ever thought about making cucumber jam?

The traditions associated with this sweet delicacy are long-standing. According to contemporaries, Ivan the Terrible was very fond of cucumber jam with honey. Such a dessert was prepared in the Vladimir Region, namely in Suzdal (about 180 km east of Moscow).

Gardening and farming have long been very popular among the inhabitants of Suzdal. In Soviet times, the people of Suzdal sold their cucumber products throughout Russia.

Another fascinating fact is that one of Suzdal’s favorite summer holidays, which today is a hallmark of the city, is the famous Cucumber Day. Usually it’s celebrated on the third Saturday of July.

Many dishes can be made from cucumbers, but making jam from them is truly unusual. If you ask me if cucumber jam is worth making, then I most certainly will answer that it’s royally delicious! Why? Because of its very delicate and refreshing taste. And I add some citrus to make the flavor even more delectable.

Ingredients for a 700-gram jar of jam:

Cucumbers - 1 kg

Sugar - 600 g

Orange - 1 piece

Lemon (lime) - 1 piece

Vanilla sugar - tsp

Preparation:

1. Wash the vegetables, and cut into cubes. Large cucumbers should be peeled. Put them in a saucepan.

2. Peel the orange, cut the pulp into cubes, and add to the cucumbers.

3. Squeeze out the lemon juice.

4. Pour in granulated sugar.

5. Mix well, leave for an hour and a half so that the vegetables have time to give off a large amount of juice.

6. Bring the jam to a boil over medium heat. Then turn down the heat to very low. Cook for 30-40 minutes. Don’t forget to mix the jam from time to time.

7. When the mass has boiled enough, add vanilla sugar. Stir well. If you are satisfied with the consistency, and if the jam is not too liquid anymore, then turn off the stove. Put the dessert into the jars, and screw on the lids. When it has cooled, place it in a room with a low temperature. Our dessert is ready. Enjoy!

