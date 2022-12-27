The 7 most EXPENSIVE dishes in top Moscow restaurants (PHOTOS)

Where in Moscow can you dine in style on luxurious dishes like black caviar with gold leaf, the capital's most expensive soup, and a dessert in the form of a human heart?

1. The most expensive "sandwich"

Restaurant "Christian" Restaurant "Christian"

The restaurant Christian is named in honor of its founder, an Italian chef Christian Lorenzini. Located in the Radisson Collection Hotel (former Ukraine hotel), it offers a classic croissant covered with gold leaf and spread on the inside with homemade butter. A final touch is added in the form of 50 grams of black caviar. This, literally golden, croissant goes for 6,000 rubles ($85).

2. The most expensive pie

Restaurant "Metropol" Restaurant "Metropol"

At the restaurant of the Metropol Hotel, kulebyaka, a Russian stuffed pie, is prepared according to an old recipe dating back to 1905. Inside this melt-in-your-mouth pastry is a delicate stuffing made with three varieties of noble fish. Kulebyaka is served with a champagne and caviar sauce. Usually the dish is shared between several people. It costs 7,500 rubles ($107).

3. The most expensive salad

A salad at Assunta Madre made by Italian chef Catello Sansone with Kamchatka crab, tangy rucola (rocket), sweet tomatoes, avocado and scintillating orange will set you back 3,500 rubles ($50). But it really does come with a lot of genuine crab!

4. The most expensive soup

Classic bouillabaisse impériale is a feast for the eyes and stomach for all fans of sumptuous seafood, lobsters and prawns. The Buyabes restaurant serves it with croutons and sauce. The stock is cooked for almost two whole days! A serving for two costs 24,900 rubles ($355).

5. The most expensive meat dish

The Kobe filet mignon is the tenderest of steaks among premium Japanese beef that’s grilled on volcanic stone from Mount Fuji itself. A serving of this exotic meat dish at Megumi, a restaurant serving Japanese cuisine (its name in translation means "Blessings upon me") – costs 73,000 rubles ($1 040). The dish is served on a hot stone with garlic.

6. The most expensive fish dish

In Moscow, the freshest seafood can be found at the restaurant, Erwin.RekaMoreOkean (Erwin.RiverSeaOcean). The "Royal Assortment" is served on a platter of ice and goes for 23,000 rubles ($330). It includes langoustines and a selection of prawns, oysters and sea urchins. The presiding ‘king’ is a whole crab. Its ‘claws’ are served separately in the form of succulent crab meat extracted from the shelled pincers.

7. The most expensive dessert

Restaurant "Zhazhda Krovy" Restaurant "Zhazhda Krovy"

The restaurant Zhazhda Krovy (its name literally means "Thirst for Blood") stuns its customers with the realism of a dessert that looks like a human heart in natural size. The filling of the hand-painted heart is made of honey and caramel sponge cake steeped in cream liqueur. It also has a subtle flavor of prunes and cream made of chocolate and evaporated milk. This sweet human heart costs 2,700 rubles ($40).

