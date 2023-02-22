How to bake fluffy millet pancakes from Russia’s region of Mordovia (RECIPE)

These yellow spongy pancakes resemble the spring sun, and are ideal for Shrovetide celebrations.

During the week of Shrovetide, there are many different kinds of pancakes to try. Some of the most fluffy and spongy pancakes, known as ‘Pachat’, are made in Mordovia.

Pachat is a special kind of pancake from Mordovia, a region situated about 450 km southeast of Moscow. Pachat is characterized by its density, thickness and fluffy shape, which is achieved by adding such kinds of flour, as millet, pea, buckwheat or semolina, in addition to wheat flour.

Pachat is cooked with yeast, which results in large sponges. The thickness can reach up to 2.5 centimeters, but it all depends on the layer of dough in the pan. Pachat pancakes are generously greased with butter, which is absorbed into the large pores.

In pagan times, pancakes were considered sacrificial bread, but now they are the hallmark of Mordovia. In the regional capital, Saransk, you can find many fast-food places with these special thick pancakes. Traditionally, guests are greeted with a tall stack of pachat pancakes, baked for holidays or cooked for the family on ordinary days.

Getty Images Getty Images

The most common type of pachat is made with millet groats. There are two ways: cooks sometimes add a millet porridge to the batter, or they grind the millet groats into flour and add it to the wheat groats. I used the second option.

Pachat is a good way to introduce millet to the family menu. It has so many health benefits! Millet helps to remove harmful toxins and antibiotics from the body, and also saturates it with important micro and macro elements. Millet dishes are especially helpful against diabetes and atherosclerosis, and help improve the functioning of the liver, pancreatic, cardiovascular and nervous systems. Due to the high content of silicon and fluoride, millet also strengthens bones, teeth, hair and nails; while traces of copper give elasticity to muscles and bones. I chose this healthy cereal also because of its mild taste and pleasant yellow color.

Pachat pancakes are not very sweet, and so, sweetness is added with the toppings. The yeast makes them a little bit sour. They are not elastic, which is why it is better not to wrap but to fold them in half, or cut them with a knife. They’re served with honey, sour cream or jam.

Finally, of course, these yellow spongy pancakes resemble the spring sun, and are ideal for Shrovetide celebrations.

Ingredients for 8 to 10 of 18 cm pancakes:

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Wheat flour - 1 cup (150 g)

Millet grits - 1/2 cup (100 g)

Milk - 200 ml

Eggs - 2

Dry yeast - 5 g

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Butter for greasing

Sunflower oil for baking

Preparation:

1. Rinse the grits. Dry on a paper towel.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Dry in a frying pan on low heat, stirring constantly.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Crush the millet into flour.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Dissolve the yeast in warm milk.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Beat the eggs with sugar and salt in a deep bowl.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. Mix wheat flour and millet flour.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Add milk and flour to the eggs.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. Mix, cover and leave in a warm place for 1.5/2 hours.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

9. Stir in the pancake batter.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

10. Bake on a hot griddle.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

11. Brush each pancake with butter.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

12. Serve at once with honey, sour cream or jam. Enjoy!

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russia Beyond and The Russian Kitchen

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.