Skoblyanka: A hearty Russian dish enjoyed by hunters of the North (RECIPE)

In the olden days, this dish of potatoes and freshly picked mushrooms used to be made with deer or bear meat, but now beef and pork are more commonly used.

You have a nice piece of meat in the freezer, no time to defrost it, and guests are soon going to arrive? Here’s a solution – make the old Russian ‘skoblyanka’ - a hearty dish of meat, mushrooms and potatoes.

Skoblyanka is a hearty dish made from frozen meat or, more rarely, from fish. It’s something in between Beef Stroganoff andstroganina, thin slices of frozen meat or fish. The name "skoblyanka" itself comes from the word "skoblit", to slice something into small pieces.

It is believed that northern hunters came up with skoblyanka. Originally, this dish was prepared from the meat of the legs of an old deer, which was no longer suitable for other dishes. Sometimes it was made from bear meat. The tough frozen parts of the preserved meat were easier to scrape than to cut. The result was thin slices that could be fried quickly and easily.

In today's recipe, the dish is made with beef, pork or mixed meat. The fattier the meat, the juicier the dish, and the variety of species will give a richer flavor. Sometimes the meat is dipped in flour before roasting.

In addition to meat there are two other components in this dish – mushroom sauce and fried potatoes. High fat content sour cream, regular cream and mustard are added to the sauce. The more there is, the juicier the sauce.

Skoblyanka is traditionally considered an autumn or winter dish, since frozen meat used to be available only in natural conditions, that is, during times of frost. And dried mushrooms were used.

In modern conditions it can be cooked all year round. And in the summer, with the appearance of fresh seasonal forest mushrooms, it turns out just wonderful.

Traditionally, the dish is served in a cast-iron skillet, so that the dish stays hot longer than it would otherwise. It’s highly recommended to serve this dish with fresh greens and pickles.

Ingredients for 2 servings:

Beef (frozen) - 400 g (or 200 g of pork and beef each)

Potatoes - 4 pcs

Chanterelles - 250 g (or other seasonal mushrooms)

Onions - 1 pc

Cream - 150 ml

Butter - 60 g

Sunflower oil for frying

Salt, pepper - to taste

Flour - 1 tbsp (optional)

Mustard - 1 tbsp (optional)

Sour cream 30% - 100 g (optional)

Greens and pickles to serve

Preparation:

1. Slice the frozen meat with a wide sharp knife.

Be careful to make thin slices.

I held the meat with a paper towel to keep my hand from getting cold.

Set it aside while you cook the rest of your skoblyanka.

2. I chose seasonal mushrooms, chanterelles. They need to be washed of any sand and leaves.

Like all mushrooms they will absorb water, which will need to be removed. To do this, place the mushrooms in a dry pan and wait for the water to evaporate.

Remove the mushrooms in a separate bowl.

3. Finely chop the onion and fry in butter until soft.

4. Add chanterelles to onions and sauté together.

5. Add cream. Season with salt.

If desired, you can add more sour cream and mustard at this point. The sauce will be thicker and richer.

6. Peel and slice the potatoes into julienne strips.

7. Rinse with cold water to remove the starch. Dry the potatoes on a paper towel.

8. Heat the sunflower oil in a large frying pan and place the potatoes in a single layer. It is important to wait to stir until you see a golden crust start to form.

9. After 7-10 minutes gently turn the potatoes over. When it becomes soft inside, salt it. The potatoes are ready.

10. While the potatoes are cooking you can fry the meat. You can roll the pieces in flour, but I decided not to do that.

11. Fry on high heat until a crust forms. Season with salt.

12. Add mushroom sauce to the meat, and stew together.

13. Combine the potatoes, meat and mushrooms. Some people mix it in a pan and stew together briefly. I prefer to combine it when serving.

14. Skoblyanka is great with greens and pickles.

