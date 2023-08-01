Ulyush: A Bashkir soup with new harvest vegetables (RECIPE)

In the middle of summer, when the first ‘young’ vegetables are ready, this soup is especially delectable.

The height of summer is the optimal time to make the traditional Bashkir soup ulyush, using freshly-grown vegetables. This makes it especially healthy and it will burst with bright flavors.

Bashkir cuisine is among the most famous and varied cuisines of all the Russian peoples. Meat has always served as its preparation base, but vegetables are an important part of this dish.

Many centuries ago nomadic tribes gathered around the fire and cooked a hot liquid dish with meat. These people were the ancestors of the modern inhabitants of the Republic of Bashkiria. Sometimes, they added vegetables to ulyush and shared it among their fellow tribesmen.

Even today, this traditional soup symbolizes communal spirit and unity, as well as the entire process of sharing food between close people who share respect for each other. The name ulyush derives from the Bashkir word that means “part” or “serving”. Often the word ulyush is used to denote cooked meat. During the meal it’s very important that everyone gets an equal part of meat and vegetables, together with the broth.

The fundamental principle of cooking this soup is quite simple. First, a rich and thick beef broth is prepared. Then, large pieces of potatoes, carrots, and cabbage are added. The spices most commonly used include pepper and bay leaf.

The vegetables mentioned above are readily available all year round. In the middle of summer, however, when the first young vegetables are ready, this soup is especially delectable. In addition to regular potatoes, I decided to add young potatoes that are cooked in their own skin. Recently-harvested cabbage and carrots complement the fresh flavor.

Ulyush is usually served with fresh herbs and raw onions cut into half rings. I used both young sweet onions and fresh parsley from my own vegetable garden. Ulyush can be served as both a first and second course, and it’s especially delicious when enjoyed with traditional pastries.

Ingredients for 2 servings:

Beef - 350 g

Potatoes - 2 large and a few young potatoes

Small carrots - 2 pcs

Cabbage (young) - 1/2 pcs

Onion - 1/2 for broth

Young onion for serving

Parsley

Salt to taste

Pepper peas to taste

Laurel leaf - 3 pcs

Preparation:

1. Pour cold water over the beef, along with spices and salt, and leave to simmer for 3.5 hours.

2. At the beginning you will have to remove the foam from the broth.

3. When the meat is soft, you’ll know that the broth is ready.

4. Strain the broth.

5. Chop potatoes, cabbage and carrots coarsely.

6. Place the vegetables in the broth.

7. The soup is ready when the vegetables are cooked.

8. Put them on a plate, and add the meat.

9. Pour the broth over them.

10. Add fresh herbs and sweet onions.

11. Enjoy!

