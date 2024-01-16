How to bake Ingush ‘Betta-mazharg’ buns with cheese and cinnamon (RECIPE)

If you love fluffy buns, then try this ethnic regional recipe for a comforting snack – buns with cheese and cinnamon.

The cuisine of the Caucasus region varies greatly and is famous for its large, satiating pies with cheese, meat, potatoes and herbs. ‘Betta-mazharg’ is another type of popular local pastry, however. While these buns are small they’re just as tasty.

Betta-mazharg has been a traditional dish on the table of the Ingush people in the North Caucasus region since ancient times, and it was especially popular to make on holidays and in winter.

What’s the story behind this unusual name? Considering that betta means “lunar” in the Ingush language, betta-mazharg can be taken to mean “moon slice”. Indeed, these pastries really look like a full moon with irregularities on the surface that are due to the filling.

Betta-mazharg is a flour-based pastry. With its round shape and open light filling in the center, it resembles the cottage cheese pastry called vatrushki. However, the stuffing used in betta-mazharg is quite unusual for the entire region — with a mixture of cinnamon and hard cheese. There are different ways of arranging the filling. Cinnamon can be sprinkled on the dough and then topped with cheese, or vice versa. Sometimes poppy seeds are used instead of cinnamon.

Betta-mazharg is made from yeast dough. Since it’s denser than regular yeast dough, it remains quite pliable and can be rolled out and then cut into pieces to make round buns.

The combination of the salty cheese and the spice, familiar in sweet desserts, creates an original taste. It can be used to accompany sweet dishes, a cheese plate, or as a stand-alone appetizer.

In Ingushetia, betta-mazharg is often served with tea made from thyme and St. John's wort, both of which grow in the region. But they are also delicious with regular tea and coffee.

You can bake these buns quite quickly. By the time the tea is brewing, they will nearly be ready.

Ingredients for 9-10 pieces:

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Dough:

Flour - 200 g

Milk - 100 ml

Melted butter - 20 g

Dry yeast - 1 tsp (3.5 g)

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Filling:

Hard cheese - 100-150 g

Cinnamon - 1 tsp

Yolk for greasing - 1 pc

Preparation:

1. Dissolve the yeast and sugar in warm milk.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Add melted butter.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Add flour and salt.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Knead into a firm, dense dough.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Allow to rise for 1 hour in a warm place.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. Roll out the dough, and divide the dough into rounds.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Let the pieces rise under a towel for about 10-15 minutes.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. Mix some of the egg yolk with the grated cheese, which will help to distribute the filling more neatly.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

9. For convenience, make a depression to fill in the center of each dough circle by using a small glass to make the form.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

10. Place the cinnamon in the center of the circle.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

11. Place the cheese, and brush the edges with egg yolk.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

12. Bake for about 15 minutes at 180℃ in a preheated oven.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

13. Serve immediately with tea.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

