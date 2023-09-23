Mordovia’s wedding buns: 'Breasts of a young woman' (RECIPE)

Soft buns from the Russian region Mordovia are easy to make from scratch and a great way to delight your guests at any tea party.

Situated in the heart of Russia, Mordovia's rich culinary heritage has been shaped by the Finno-Ugric peoples' ancient way of life and their profound connection with the land. Historically, they were gatherers, hunters, and fishermen before they became farmers and began raising livestock.

Milk has long played a significant role in Mordovian daily life, when it’s often consumed as the well-known drink, but also used as a key ingredient in various dishes. Milk was used to make a wide assortment of hard cheeses, as well as cottage cheese, and fermented dairy products.

Mordovian cuisine also boasts a wide assortment of sweet pastries, many of which once held ceremonial significance. Among these delectable treats are “Breasts of a young woman” (grudi molodushki in Russian) that are better known as ‘wedding buns’, and which are reminiscent of the famous vatrushki.

In ancient times, when Mordovia was pagan, this pastry played a crucial role in local wedding rituals. During a special prayer ceremony in the groom's house, the guests would beseech the supreme god Nishke for his blessings. They prayed for the young bride to be endowed abundant breast milk and to give birth to seven sons and seven daughters.

While pagan traditions have evolved, the allure of Mordovia’s cottage cheese buns such as “Breasts of a young woman” still endures to our day. These buns continue to hold a place of honor on the festive tables of Mordovian families, especially at weddings.

Ingredients for 14-15 buns:

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

For the sourdough-yeast dough:

Flour - 1 cup (250 g)

Sugar - 1 cup

Yeast (dry) - 12-15 g

Milk - 1 cup

For the dough (after the sourdough has risen):

Flour - 500 g

Egg - 1 piece

Butter - 100 g

Vegetable oil - 1 tbsp

Salt - 1 tsp

Sugar - 1 tbsp

For the filling:

Cottage cheese - 300 g

Egg - 1 piece (for the filling)

Egg - 1 piece (for coating the buns)

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Vanilla - to taste

Preparation:

1. Let’s prepare the sourdough-yeast dough. In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of flour, 1 cup of sugar, and the sachet of yeast. Heat 1 cup of milk until warm (not boiling) and add it to the dry ingredients.

2. Mix everything together to form the dough. Cover the bowl and let the dough rise for 1-1.5 hours, until it has doubled in size.

3. Once the sourdough has risen, add 500 g of flour, 1 egg, 100 g of butter, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of sugar to the bowl.

4. Knead the dough until all the ingredients are well incorporated. You may need to add a little more flour if the dough is too sticky.

5. Let’s prepare the filling. In a separate bowl, combine 300 g of cottage cheese, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of sugar, and vanilla to taste. Mix until you have a smooth, creamy filling.

6. When the dough is ready, divide it into equal parts and roll out each part into a circle. Place a spoonful of the cottage cheese filling in the center of each dough circle.

7. Carefully fold the edges of the dough over the filling, leaving a small hole in the center. Take a small piece of dough and roll it into a sausage shape. Place this around the hole in the center to serve as a decorative touch.

8. Beat the remaining egg and brush it over the tops of the buns in order to afterwards acquire a golden color.

9. Preheat the oven to 220°C, and place the assembled buns on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Enjoy them warm, though slightly cooled, before serving!

