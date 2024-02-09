Now you can literally taste the Russian suburbs! Customers especially liked the cakes in the shape of an old mattress and candies in the form of city pigeons.

Ekaterina Fedotovskikh, a confectioner from Surgut, makes really unusual cakes. She created Antarctica penguins riding down a slope and a fairy-tale book with sheep and meadows. But, her followers especially enjoyed the panel house themed series of cakes.

"Panel House Cake. Created after your comments," writes Ekaterina. "It was long, complicated, miserable to cut and very exciting to make!"

She made the silicone mold needed herself. The "entrance" is composed of chocolate bars, while the portico is ganache-covered biscuit. The balconies are made of mastic resin on skewers and the windows are isomalt. Inside this "panel house" is a usual ‘Black Forest’ cake. To create the effect of glowing windows, the confectioner suggests connecting LED lights.

Can you imagine a yard without garbage cans? This "diorama" of chocolate, wafers and jelly with an old mattress thrown in the trash received many enthusiastic comments. There's a lemon cake inside.

What about this chocolate TV from the 1990s? The mask on the screen is the logo of a popular TV company ‘ВИД’ (‘VID’), that made various entertainment programs back then.

But, the real winner (we think!) is the candy in the shape of city pigeons. Can you believe they're made of white chocolate?

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.