It’s meat jelly. Firstly, a very thick broth is being cooked for hours, which is then turned into jelly by cooling overnight. Usually with pieces of meat. This might seem crazy, but this dish is a must on every Russian holiday table!

Have you ever tried it? If not, would you dare trying it?

By the way, what Russian dish do you find the most weird?

Check out the ultimate guide on how to make ‘kholodets’

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.