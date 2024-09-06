Meet ‘kholodets’. The most controversial Russian dish ever

It’s meat jelly. Firstly, a very thick broth is being cooked for hours, which is then turned into jelly by cooling overnight. Usually with pieces of meat. This might seem crazy, but this dish is a must on every Russian holiday table!
Have you ever tried it? If not, would you dare trying it?
By the way, what Russian dish do you find the most weird?
