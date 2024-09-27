Meet syrniki. The perfect Russian breakfast dish

Made of cottage cheese and fried in a pan, these little puck-shaped guys are tasty, healthy and easy to make.

Lots of Russians would definitely say that's their go to food for breakfast. It tastes like Soviet childhood!

Best when served with sour cream or your grandma's homemade jam.

And here's your ultimate guide to cooking syrniki

