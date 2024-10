If a Russian craves something really tasty and not very 'healthy' for dinner, believe us, it will be fried potatoes!

Not french fries or mashed potatoes. Fried.

Any kind of mushrooms on the side will work: chanterelles (when in season) or champignons. Oh, the smell! And the most delicious thing is to eat it right out of the frying pan!

What's your guilty pleasure?

