Group-IB announced the end of the main wave of the BadRabbit virus

A naughty bunny has been causing havoc in Russia and Ukraine.

The BadRabbit virus that attacked Russian media and Ukrainian companies has been dealt with, says Sergey Nikitin, the deputy chief of Group-IB, dedicated to preventing cyber crimes. He added that the virus was hidden in a bogus update of Adobe Flash Player.

At the moment it’s still unclear who’s behind the virtual attack. Representatives from the ESET company said BadRabbit is an upgrade on the Petya virus that attacked big Russian banks.

