Russian Defense Ministry to spend nearly $7 mln on new advanced operating system

Military due to be bolstered with new multi-million dollar computer software.

According to Russian media, the Ministry of Defense is spending almost $7 million on a new operating system set to replace the current set up used by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Federal Research Center.

The military is scheduled to receive the upgraded multicore operating system - called “OS RV Badget-M” - by 2019, as well as the OSON operating system for advanced computing purposes.

