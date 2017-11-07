Putin shown new bike for his presidential convoy

Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia Focused on the Future multimedia exhibition and forum at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow

The new "IZ" motorbike, produced by Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern, was shown to President Vladimir Putin during the Russia Focused on the Future exhibition in Moscow. The bike is part of the Kortezh (Cortege) project, which is creating a family of sedans, SUVs, and a limo for Putin.



The motorbike can reach speeds of up to 250 km/h and can be adapted for the use of the police and Armed Forces.

