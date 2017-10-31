First video of top secret presidential car leaked to media

Source: Autoreview.ru

The media has managed to get its hands on footage of the Russian president’s new car - a sedan with a dazzling black and white design. The motor is the first car from the Kortezh (Cortege) project that will create a whole family of sedans, SUVs, and of course, a limo for the president. The vehicles will be assembled at the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Motor Institute.

The range of premium cars will be ready by the beginning of 2018.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.