New vehicle is similar in size and capacity to German motor.

After six years in the pipeline, Russian automobile producer GAZ Group is set to present a new light commercial van, which has been compared to the Volkswagen Caddy in size and carrying capacity.

The first images of the vehicle have already been doing the rounds on the Internet.

However, the link to VW goes deeper than mere comparisons - the German car producer recently expressed an interest in buying shares in GAZ Group.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.