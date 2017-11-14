78 years ago: Auto rally devoted to millionth Russian car held in Moscow

The birthday of the Soviet auto industry lies on Nov. 7, 1924 when the first 10 cars, painted in red, took part in a proletarian demonstration on Red Square.

On Nov. 14, 1939 a car rally was held in Moscow to commemorate the millionth Soviet car made in Russia. It was the AMO Fiat-15 truck, produced by Moscow’s automobile plant known as ZIS, Zavod imeni Stalina. The car’s designed was based on the Italian Fiat 15 Ter, but significant changes were made.

