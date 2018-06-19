Russia’s army creates its own ‘military iCloud’

Russia’s military is set to receive its own unique super protected iCloud to store top secret information about technologies, personnel, and everything branded “Top Secret.”
The country’s IT developers are currently working on creating the military’s own form of the internet that won’t be connected to the ordinary one. The whole project's value is estimated to be $6.5 million and it will start functioning in 2020.
“A number of disaster-proof centers will be built around the country that will allow all structures to communicate in real time and proceed all the necessary information without a danger of being uncovered by foreign intelligence services,” Viktor Litovkin, a TASS news agency military analyst, told Russia Beyond.
According to him, one such
Each of these
“Every program
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.