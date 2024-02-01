Russia’s new ‘Vostok’ station opens in Antarctic

It is a complete upgrade on the original station, which was founded in 1957, where scientists continue to study a subglacial lake.

At the very bottom of the world, in Antarctica, Russian polar explorers have opened a new wintering complex at the ‘Vostok’ station site, according to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute.

Living conditions there are the most extreme. Five months of polar night, low oxygen content, remoteness from the sea (about 1,500 km) and almost all year round minus temperatures. The station itself was founded in 1957 and, in 1983, the lowest temperature on our planet was recorded there - minus 89.2°C!

The new complex will use the most modern Russian-made equipment. It consists of five modules: two residential, two engineering, where the necessary equipment is kept, as well as one with a garage and a workshop. In winter, this station will accommodate up to 15 people and, in other seasons, up to 35.

‘Vostok’ is one of the five permanent Russian bases in Antarctic (there are also several seasonal scientific bases). It is not only the most modern, but also the most southern; it’s also the highest, located at 3,500 meters above sea level.

Directly beneath the station is the subglacial lake Vostok, from which the first core of freshly frozen lake ice was obtained on 10 January 2013. It is this lake that polar explorers continue to study.

