A mammoth for every home

Just imagine getting a letter with a mammoth enclosed! It's not a joke: Yakutia recently released a special paleontological postage stamp with a real wooly mammoth hair on it. It comes from Yuka, a young mammoth found on the shores of the Laptev Sea in 2012.

The mummified creature, 106 kg in weight and 165 cm tall, lived around 28,000 years ago and died between the ages of six and nine. Because it lay in permafrost, the carcass of the young mammoth, including its gingery fur, is well preserved.

Bolot Bochkarev/Sputnik Bolot Bochkarev/Sputnik

Yuka is a real star: He has already been on tour to Japan and South Korea and visited Moscow, before returning to Yakutsk. Some scientists even hope to be able to clone a mammoth in the future using its DNA.

Vitaliy Ankov/Sputnik Vitaliy Ankov/Sputnik

In the meantime, researcher Valery Sushkov proposed the issue of stamps with a hair of the ancient animal enclosed in a resin: Only 100 of the stamps are to be released. The paleontological stamps, which were designed by Natalya Pligina, will have an unusual value of… one hair.

There are surviving rock paintings and carved figures of mammoths, but no-one has ever posted a letter with a memento of these hairy giants!

