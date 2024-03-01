10 most POPULAR cars in Russia (PHOTOS)

Last year, the best-selling cars in the country were well-known Russian-made vehicles. However, there were also new export models.

Car sales in Russia in 2023 amounted to more than one million cars, according to the analytical agency ‘Avtostat’. The leader of the Russian market (with more than 30% of sales), as in previous years, were already well known Russian LADA models produced at the AvtoVAZ plant in Togliatti (Samara Region). At the same time, brand new models from China are gaining in popularity. Most of the models are crossovers and SUVs.

Best selling cars in Russia in 2023:

1. LADA ‘Granta’

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

One of the cheapest and most basic of Russian cars, the LADA ‘Granta’ is assembled at the AvtoVAZ plant in Togliatti (Samara Region). In 2023, 195,910 vehicles were sold, or 18,5% of the total amount of cars sold. This sedan costs from $7,800 to $11,000, depending on the options.

2. Haval ‘Jolion’

Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik

Second place goes to the Haval ‘Jolion’ crossover with 55,550 cars sold. This model was first introduced in 2020 and it quickly gained popularity.

The brand itself is Chinese, but the version for Russia is assembled at a factory in Tula Region and only the version with all-wheel drive, which is very popular in the country. The price for this car is in the region of $25,000-$30,000.

3. LADA ‘Niva Travel’

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

The legendary ‘Niva’ SUV has been produced at the plant in Togliatti since 1977 and, every year, it finds itself on the list of sales leaders. In 2023, Russians purchased 46,896 ‘Nivas’.

The ‘Niva Travel’ model is a modern all-wheel drive SUV, known for its good off-road ability. In addition, it’s much cheaper than foreign SUVs - about $13,000.

4. LADA ‘Vesta’

Sebastian Geisler/Global Look Press Sebastian Geisler/Global Look Press

This is a modern crossover that you can often see in Russian cities. It has different versions, including a sporty one. Buyers praise the ‘Vesta’ for its roominess and for the price-quality ratio. The cost with factory options is about $15,000. In 2023, 41,070 cars were sold.

5. Chery ‘Tiggo 7 Pro MAX’

Legion Media Legion Media

This is a new version of the popular Chinese Chery SUV. In 2023, 41,057 cars were sold. It differs from the previous version with improved technical specifications. Inside, it has touch screens and control panels. In Russia, prices start at $25,000.

6. LADA ‘Niva Legend’

Kirill Safonov/TASS Kirill Safonov/TASS

And this is the 3-door model of the ‘Niva’ SUV, very similar to the original one invented in the Soviet years. In 2023, 39,008 people were the happy new owners of this timeless classic. This model costs about $11,000 and only comes with manual transmission.

7. Geely ‘Coolray’

Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

In 2023, 38,220 models of this crossover were sold. In China, it is sold under the name ‘Binyue’. Russian motorists note in reviews that it starts without problems in minus-30-degree frosts and generally behaves very decently in winter. Prices start at $25,000 in Russia.

8. Omoda ‘C5’

Legion Media Legion Media

This novelty on the Russian car market from China was recognized as the best compact SUV, according to the national ‘Car of the Year-2023’ awards.

It has a futuristic design, modern technical specifications and a relatively low price - from $22,000.

9. Chery ‘Tiggo 4 Pro’

Yuri Smityuk/TASS Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Already well known in Russia, the Chery ‘Tiggo SUV’ model was sold 32,936 times in 2023. Drivers in Russia note its high reliability and good dynamics, but say that it has a stiff suspension. Prices start at $19,000.

10. Geely ‘Monjaro’

Legion Media Legion Media

The list is rounded off by the roomy Geely ‘Monjaro’ SUV. It was sold 20,423 times in 2023. And prices start at $44,000.

