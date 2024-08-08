What did the first Soviet ‘flash drive’ look like?

This is not just a big box with cards, it is a real "flash drive" from the Soviet era.

Anastasia Bliznyuk Anastasia Bliznyuk

This rarity is stored in Novosibirsk ‘Akademgorodok’, in the Institute of Computational Mathematics and Mathematical Geophysics.

Anastasia Bliznyuk Anastasia Bliznyuk

In the 1960s-1980s, there was a Computing Center there, the largest computer park for collective use in the USSR. Its facilities were used by scientific institutes of Novosibirsk.

Data was recorded on punched cards using a certain sequence of "holes".

Anastasia Bliznyuk Anastasia Bliznyuk

The employees of scientific institutes had many such punched cards that needed to be processed on a computer. They all brought their "flash drives" to the Computing Center in boxes. Each Soviet "flash drive" weighed several kilograms.

Anastasia Bliznyuk Anastasia Bliznyuk

Of course, with the advent of personal computers, the need for large computer centers disappeared and punched cards became museum exhibits.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.