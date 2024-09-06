What will Russia's new ‘Bely Krechet’ high-speed train look like?

The new train will run between Moscow and St. Petersburg at speeds of up to 400 km/h.

A full-scale mock-up of a carriage of the ‘Bely Krechet’ (‘White Gyrfalcon’) train has been unveiled in Moscow. The train will operate on a new Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railroad, which will be launched by 2028. Its maximum speed will be 400 km/h (up to 360 km/h in operation). And travel time will be reduced to only 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The trains were developed by ‘Ural Locomotives’, the company that produces the ‘Lastochka’ intercity train model.

Each train will have eight cars with different classes of service: first, business, standard and comfort. There will also be places for passengers with limited mobility.

There is also an option of doubling the length to 16 cars.

The ‘Bely Krechet’ will be distinguished by its quiet running and economical energy consumption, due to their aerodynamic shape.

Would you take a ride?

