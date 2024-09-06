The Moscow Metro has a new subway station ‘Potapovo’ (PHOTOS)

‘Potapovo’ station has become the final southern stop on the ‘Sokolnicheskaya’ (red) line.
It will make trips to the center more convenient for residents of New Moscow. It was built in just three years.
‘Potapovo’ is the first Moscow Metro station to have heated floors installed.
The architectural appearance was designed by the ‘PARSEC’ bureau along with famous artist Dashi Namdakov.
The main idea is the youthfulness and dynamism of the whole neighborhood. Inside, there is a lot of light, lightness and modern materials inside.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox