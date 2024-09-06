The Moscow Metro has a new subway station ‘Potapovo’ (PHOTOS)

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

‘Potapovo’ station has become the final southern stop on the ‘Sokolnicheskaya’ (red) line.

It will make trips to the center more convenient for residents of New Moscow. It was built in just three years.

‘Potapovo’ is the first Moscow Metro station to have heated floors installed.

The architectural appearance was designed by the ‘PARSEC’ bureau along with famous artist Dashi Namdakov.

The main idea is the youthfulness and dynamism of the whole neighborhood. Inside, there is a lot of light, lightness and modern materials inside.

