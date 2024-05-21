5 most beautiful NEW Moscow Metro stations according to Muscovites (PHOTOS)

A fragment of the panel “Battle of the Heroes” by artist Alexander Rukavishnikov at Elektrozavodskaya station of the Big Circle Line of the Moscow Metro

The Moscow Metro subway system continues to grow rapidly. In 2023 alone, 14 new stations were opened and, in the last five years, more than 40! Each has its own, unique design. And Muscovites voted for the most successful ones.

1. ‘Elektrozavodskaya’

stroi.mos.ru stroi.mos.ru

This ‘Big Circle Line’ station opened in 2020. You can transfer from it to the station of the same name on the ‘blue’ Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line. On one of its walls is a huge glass panel called ‘Battle of Heroes’ depicting a historical plot and the image of the defender of Old Russia. An interesting view of the image opens from the large round openings of the pedestrian gallery.

2. ‘Michurinsky Prospekt’

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

This ‘Big Circle Line’ station was opened in 2021. You can transfer from it to the station of the same name on the ‘yellow’ Solntsevskaya line, opened earlier, in 2018. The main feature of the design of this station are the red columns and ceiling panels with LED lighting. Some of them depict Chinese ornaments symbolizing the “friendship of nations”.

3. ‘Nagatinsky Zaton’

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

This ‘Big Circle Line’ station opened in 2023. When going outside, passengers get a picturesque view of the Moskva River. Therefore, the station was decorated with huge mosaic panels depicting fish.

4. ‘Filatov Lug’

stroi.mos.ru stroi.mos.ru

This station on the ‘red’ Sokolnicheskaya line was opened in 2019. It’s an above ground station and its large panoramic windows let in daylight all year round. The designers were inspired by the stations of the 19th century: Waterloo in London, Pennsylvania Station in New York and Kievsky railway station in Moscow. Hence the abundance of glass and high vaulted ceilings.

5. ‘Airport Vnukovo’

stroi.mos.ru stroi.mos.ru

This station on the ‘yellow’ Solntsevskaya line was opened in 2023. It is absolutely unique not only for Moscow, but also for the whole of Russia, as it is the first (and, so far, the only) subway station that leads directly to an airport! That is why its design is reminiscent of the civilian airplanes by the Tupolev Design Bureau, which the airport is dedicated to.

