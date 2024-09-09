First stations of a NEW subway line open in Moscow (PHOTOS)

The ‘Troitskaya’ ('emerald') Moscow Metro subway line now has four stations - ‘Novatovskaya’, 'Universitet Druzhby Narodov' (‘People's Friendship University’), ‘Generala Tyuleneva’ and ‘Tyutchevskaya’.

The stations were designed in a minimalist style and feature asymmetrical panels in the decoration, which visually add dynamics.

They will relieve the neighboring subway lines - ‘Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya’ (‘orange’) and ‘Sokolnicheskaya’ (‘red’).

The new line will feature the most modern trains, the ‘Moscow-2024’ model, which have an array of amenities like USB-sockets and multimedia information panels.

In total, the line will have 17 stations and will stretch from the ‘ZiL’ station to the town of Troitsk (New Moscow). The line will have a total length of more than 40 kilometers.

‘Novatovskaya’

Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

'Universitet Druzhby Narodov'

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik

‘Generala Tyuleneva’

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

‘Tyutchevskaya’

Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik

Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency Sergei Kiselev/Moskva Agency

