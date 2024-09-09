First stations of a NEW subway line open in Moscow (PHOTOS)

The stations were designed in a minimalist style and feature asymmetrical panels in the decoration, which visually add dynamics.
They will relieve the neighboring subway lines - ‘Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya’ (‘orange’) and ‘Sokolnicheskaya’ (‘red’).
The new line will feature the most modern trains, the ‘Moscow-2024’ model, which have an array of amenities like USB-sockets and multimedia information panels.
In total, the line will have 17 stations and will stretch from the ‘ZiL’ station to the town of Troitsk (New Moscow). The line will have a total length of more than 40 kilometers.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox