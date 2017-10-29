Russian adventurer sends SOS with moss

Man’s boat washed up on isolated Swedish island on his way to Spain.

A Russian adventure seeker singlehandedly embarked on a journey from Sweden to Spain on a tiny boat, but was thwarted by bad luck.

His vessel overturned, stranding the man on the isolated Harshena Island (Sweden). Desperate to be rescued, he used what resources were available to him and collected moss to create a huge "HELP" sign.

Luckily, his plan worked and a helicopter from Sweden's coastguard spotted his makeshift cry for help - and he was saved. It just goes to show, even nature's most inconspicuous offerings can prove the difference between life and death when disaster strikes.

