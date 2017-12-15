‘They call me a psycho’: Why is a man walking across Russia with his cat

They say cats love to be couch potatoes but when your owner goes wild sometimes you have to follow the pattern and cross the biggest country in the worldGetty Images
Vladislav Evglevsky, a 29-year-old Russian man, led a quiet life in the city of Murmansk (1,800 km north of Moscow), where he sold camping equipment. His life changed suddenly following a difficult divorce, which involved settling custody of his 4-year old son.
Aware that he had come to a very difficult moment in his life, Evglevsky suddenly had the idea to travel across the country and perhaps find answers to his existential questions. No trains, nor planes; only by foot, or hitchhiking. And he’s taken his cat Sam with him!
“I understood that I wasn’t happy with what’s been happening in my life over the past two years,” he explained to the newspaper, Petrozavodsk Govorit.
As for Sam the cat, he’s basically a kitten, just 8 months old. But he’s been
"I thought I'd be alone on my trip, but then decided it'd be better to take 5 kilos of weight than to be completely alone," Evglevsky said.
This epic voyage of cat and man began on Dec. 10, and at the time when this article was published on Dec. 13, the two had reached Pskov (1,600 km south of Murmansk). Now, they’re moving further southeast. We can only wish them luck!
