New Moscow VR tour offers a glimpse of the city's never-built projects

Can you imagine a Stalin-era skyscraper right next to the Kremlin? Or a giant Palace of the Soviets instead of Christ the Savior Cathedral? We can’t. Or at least we couldn’t until now.

"The Moscow That Never Existed" is a new tour arranged by the agency Moscow Through Engineer's Eyes. With the help of VR glasses, 20th century projects that were never built come to life right on the sites where they were planned to be.

Among the main features of the tour are:

A Palace of the Soviets that was planned to be built instead of Christ the Savior Cathedral. This 495-meter high skyscraper with a giant figure of Vladimir Lenin at the top should have been the culmination Soviet power.

The “eighth” of Stalin’s so-called “seven sisters” was due to be built next to the Kremlin, where this year Zaryadye Park was opened.

A Ministry of Heavy Industry building instead of the beautiful GUM department store. Actually this building could have turned Red Square into a futuristic box surrounded by glass skyscrapers.

A Constructivist Palace of Labor instead of the Moskva Hotel (currently the Four Seasons).

An alternative look to Lenin's mausoleum and several other unique features are also on the tour agenda.

Tickets are available for booking here (website in Russian).

