7 Russian wonders that you absolutely must see

As exceptional places of natural beauty and historical importance, Russians deeply treasure and are proud of the sites in this list. Even though some are extremely hard to reach, it’s definitely worth the long journey.

1. Lake Baikal

Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Baikal is a record holder in numerous categories: the world’s oldest (about 25-30 million years old), as well as the deepest and cleanest lake. The world’s largest reserve of freshwater, Baikal holds 20 percent of global reserves, and more than 1,300 different life forms inhabit the lake.

Many believe Baikal is also the most beautiful lake in the world.

For years Baikal has attracted large numbers of tourists who want to experience and enjoy the magnificent landscape, as well as swim in the summer, and skating in winter. Some speculate that Baikal conceals extraordinary treasures, for example, the Chinese hid some during the Mongol invasion. There is also a legend that Genghis Khan was buried somewhere near the lake.

How to get there?

To reach Baikal take a flight from Moscow to Irkutsk ($350 round trip). From this Siberian city take a bus or minibus for just several euros, and in 1.5 hours you’ll quickly reach the lake.

2. Mamayev Kurgan

Alexey Filippov/Sputnik Alexey Filippov/Sputnik

The towering Mamayev Kurgan in Volgograd (former Stalingrad) is one of the most sacred places in Russia. In 1942-1943, Soviet troops fought the entire war’s most brutal and fierce battle here against the Nazis for control of the city. In fact, that victory turned the tide of World War II.

The huge visitor’s complex occupies almost 3.6 hectares - an area that is equal to about six football fields. The remains of 35,000 soldiers are buried here, and towering over you stands Russia’s most famous monument - the 85-meter-high, “The Motherland Calls,” which is Europe’s tallest statue, and the world’s tallest statue (excluding the pedestal) of a woman.

“A truly magnificent memorial site! I have never seen anything like it. This is something that has to be experienced. You can look at tons of photos, but it is nothing like standing there yourself,” recalled tourist Anders Rasmussen.

How to get there?

Moscow-Volgograd round-trip flights cost $90 and take less than 2 hours. It is not hard to find the Mamayev Kurgan, because the famous monument can be seen from almost every part of the city.

3. Valley of Geysers

Roman Denisov/Global Look Press Roman Denisov/Global Look Press

Eurasia’s largest geyser field is simultaneously one of the most beautiful and most dangerous places in the world. It offers tourists breathtaking views of dozens of erupting geysers, as well as the possibility of sudden death.

One should carefully tread on the green grass because in some places scalding hot water is hiding beneath. There’s also a place nearby called the Valley of Death, where poisonous gases coming out of the ground can easily kill careless travellers .

How to get there?

To reach the Valley of Geysers one should fly across the entirety of Russia, from Moscow to Petropavlov-Kamchatsky ($400 round trip) on the Kamchatka Peninsula. The flight takes eight hours.

Driving to the valley is not an option because there are no roads. You either have to hike, or take a 3-hour helicopter flight. Once you reach the valley, the helicopter tour (including ground trips) will cost you about $700.

4. Kizhi Pogost

Sergey Smirnov/Global Look Press Sergey Smirnov/Global Look Press

An extraordinary architectural ensemble, Kizhi’s 18th century wooden churches defy the imagination, and it’s hard to find anything similar elsewhere in the world.

The main Kizhi structure is the Church of the Transfiguration, which today displays 102 icons. Reportedly built without a single nail, the truth, however, is that nails were used to build the 22 cupolas.

How to get there?

Take a flight to Petrozavodsk ($50 roundtrip), and from there boats to Kizhi Island go regularly, taking over an hour and costing about $50.

5. Manpupuner rock formations

Kasimys/Wikipedia Kasimys/Wikipedia

These are probably the most mysterious among Russia’s wonders. Millions years ago these seven huge stone pillars were mountains, but the rain, snow, wind, frost and heat gradually eroded them.

“Ural Stonehenge,” as this place is known, for centuries served as a sacred place for local tribes. “Manpupuner” means “Mountain of idols” in the Komi language.

How to get there?

Reaching this mysterious place is very difficult. First, take a flight to Syktyvkar from Moscow ($90 round trip). Then travel 390 km by car to Troitsko-Pechorsk, then another 126 km to reach Yaksha village. From there travel 200 km on a boat and then hide for 40 km to the destination.

6. Elbrus

Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press Serguei Fomine/Global Look Press

Europe’s highest mountain, Elbrus, is also a dormant volcano. According to myth, Prometheus was chained here by Zeus as punishment for stealing fire from the gods and giving it to men.

Climbing Elbrus is considered as the challenge of a lifetime, and one of the most intense emotional experiences. Receiving many foreign tourists each year, the mountain is now one of Russia’s main draws.

How to get there?

Take a flight, Moscow-Mineralnye Vody ($100), then taxi or bus for 180 km to Terskol village right near the mountain. The trip will cost just over $60.

7. Frescoes by Dionysius

Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

Frescoes by icon painter Dionysius are an exceptional part of Russia’s cultural heritage. They are the only perfectly preserved 16th century Russian frescoes, never subjected to minimal restoration.

The frescoes are on the walls of Ferapontov Monastery. They have a rather strange neighbor - the monastery’s museum has an ancient statue of the Slavic pagan god, Yarylo.

How to get there?

To reach Ferapontov Monastery take a train to Vologda ($30 for 8 hours). From Vologda, a car or bus takes you right to Dionysius’ frescoes in 1.5-2 hours.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.