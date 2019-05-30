Now you can walk on the Olympic Stadium roof - LEGALLY

Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the 1980 Moscow Olympics, has opened its roof to tourists, turning it into an extreme viewing platform. Now it is possible walk along it, but only with a safety harness (and preferably health insurance).

Starting late May, the roof of Luzhniki Stadium will operate in a new capacity - as another viewing platform in Moscow. What's more, it will be possible to walk around the entire perimeter of the roof, around 900 meters.

The site is located 57 meters above ground, meaning that visitors must be attached to a safety system similar to that used by climbers.

The roof offers splendid views of the towering Moscow State University and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - two of Stalin's "seven sisters" in Moscow.

It also provides a stunning panorama of the skyscrapers that make up the Moscow-City business complex.

Also visible from here are the famous “Golden Brain” building (housing the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences), the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Novodevichy Convent, Shukhov Tower, and the new Irina Viner-Usmanova Rhythmic Gymnastics Center.

A similar rooftop experience is already available to tourists at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. The Moscow site will be open on weekends by advance booking online. Visitors must be aged 16+; tickets cost 1,100 rubles ($17).

