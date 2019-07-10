Citizens of 53 countries can now enter Russia’s western-most region on an e-visa

The region in question is Kaliningrad; the visa is free and valid for up to eight days

On July 1, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs authorized entry into the Kaliningrad region by e-visa, according to its website.

To apply for a visa, potential visitors have to fill out an application form on the website of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry and attach a photo. The application can be made no later than four and no earlier than 20 days before the expected date of entry. The visa is issued in four days, regardless of holidays and weekends.

The visa is issued for a 30-day period for stays in the region of no longer than eight days. The purpose of travel can be tourism, business, or humanitarian reasons. The visa, however, is not valid for travel to other parts of the Russian Federation. It covers only the city and region of Kaliningrad, which form a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, separated from the rest of Russia.

By July 4, more than 2,000 applications for an e-visa to Kaliningrad had been submitted, said Alla Ivanova, head of the regional agency for international and interregional relations.

An identical e-visa regime exists for entry into Vladivostok, via land and sea checkpoints. And since Sept. 1, 2018, the scheme been extended to airports across the entire Far Eastern Federal District.

List of countries whose citizens can apply for an e-visa to Kaliningrad:

1. Austria 2. Andorra 3. Bahrain 4. Belgium 5. Bulgaria 6. Vatican 7. Hungary 8. Germany 9. Greece 10. Denmark 11. India 12. Indonesia 13. Iran 14. Ireland 15. Iceland 16. Spain 17. Italy 18. Qatar 19. Cyprus 20. China (including Taiwan) 21. Korean People’s Democratic Republic 22. Kuwait 23. Latvia 24. Lithuania 25. Lichtenstein 26. Luxembourg 27. Malaysia 28. Malta 29. Mexico 30. Monaco 31. The Netherlands 32. Norway 33. Oman 34. Poland 35. Portugal 36. Rumania 37. San-Marino 38. Saudi Arabia 39. North Macedonia 40. Serbia 41. Singapore 42. Slovakia 43. Slovenia 44. Turkey 45. The Philippines 46. Finland 47. France 48. Croatia 49. The Czech Republic 50. Switzerland 51. Sweden 52. Estonia 53. Japan

