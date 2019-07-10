Citizens of 53 countries can now enter Russia’s western-most region on an e-visa

On July 1, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs authorized entry into the Kaliningrad region by e-visa, according to its website.
To apply for a visa, potential visitors have to fill out an application form on the website of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry and attach a photo. The application can be made no later than four and no earlier than 20 days before the expected date of entry. The visa is issued in four days, regardless of holidays and weekends.
The visa is issued for a 30-day period for stays in the region of no longer than eight days. The purpose of travel can be tourism, business, or humanitarian reasons. The visa, however, is not valid for travel to other parts of the Russian Federation. It covers only the city and region of Kaliningrad, which form a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, separated from the rest of Russia.
By July 4, more than 2,000 applications for an e-visa to Kaliningrad had been submitted, said Alla Ivanova, head of the regional agency for international and interregional relations.
An identical e-visa regime exists for entry into Vladivostok, via land and sea checkpoints. And since Sept. 1, 2018, the scheme been extended to airports across the entire Far Eastern Federal District.
1.
Austria
2.
Andorra
3.
Bahrain
4.
Belgium
5.
Bulgaria
6.
Vatican
7.
Hungary
8.
Germany
9.
Greece
10.
Denmark
11.
India
12.
Indonesia
13.
Iran
14.
Ireland
15.
Iceland
16.
Spain
17.
Italy
18.
Qatar
19.
Cyprus
20.
China (including Taiwan)
21.
Korean People’s Democratic Republic
22.
Kuwait
23.
Latvia
24.
Lithuania
25.
Lichtenstein
26.
Luxembourg
27.
Malaysia
28.
Malta
29.
Mexico
30.
Monaco
31.
The Netherlands
32.
Norway
33.
Oman
34.
Poland
35.
Portugal
36.
Rumania
37.
San-Marino
38.
Saudi Arabia
39.
North Macedonia
40.
Serbia
41.
Singapore
42.
Slovakia
43.
Slovenia
44.
Turkey
45.
The Philippines
46.
Finland
47.
France
48.
Croatia
49.
The Czech Republic
50.
Switzerland
51.
Sweden
52.
Estonia
53.
Japan
