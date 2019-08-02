Russian blogger exposes the most polluted area in the Urals

Karabash is an industrial town in the Chelyabinsk region. Since 1901, a local copper plant has been poisoning the town and the area around it. Today, many residents have left the town, but it still attracts fans of extreme tourism. Take a look at these creepy photos published by Russian blogger @ktvsiy on Twitter!

Один лайк — один твит с фотографиями самого адского места в России, где я был.



360-градусная панорама по ссылке: https://t.co/KEVfClJb6Opic.twitter.com/LtvewMiFlt — Мурбанистика (@ktvsiy) July 30, 2019

The plant emits sulfurous anhydride into the atmosphere, which is why acid rain is common here.

Karabash is surrounded by dry, bare mountains and dead, scorched earth, writes the blogger. “I also note, that in Karabash, it is very difficult to breathe. After half an hour, your nose and throat fill up with a pungent chemical taste.”

Из-за кислотных дождей Карабаш окружён лысыми горами и мёртвой выжженой землёй. pic.twitter.com/ttaI0ATUqf — Мурбанистика (@ktvsiy) July 30, 2019

“The average life expectancy in Karabash is 38 years. Residents suffer from chronic lung and skin diseases, and cancer.”

Средняя продолжительность жизни в Карабаше — 38 лет. Жители страдают от хронических заболеваний лёгких, кожи и онкологии.



Как решить эту проблему? На одной из лысых гор разместили 12-метровый поклонный крест и обращение к богу. pic.twitter.com/0kXjdDbFkb — Мурбанистика (@ktvsiy) July 30, 2019

“The plateau between the mountain and the plant is dotted with dried orange riverbeds. They can be 2-3 meters difference in height, so you will not be able to simply jump and climb.”

“Unfortunately, I came to Karabash not in the most beautiful season — the orange rivers have dried up. But the real Martian-like landscapes are still there: one could shoot a movie.”

К сожалению, я приехал в Карабаш не в самый красивый сезон — оранжевые реки высохли, облачности не было.



Но зато были настоящие марсианские пейзажи: хоть кино снимай. pic.twitter.com/I7VhU0lje6 — Мурбанистика (@ktvsiy) July 31, 2019

“On this photo, it’s not a huge lake of borscht soup, but Karabashmed plant’s storage reservoir. All toxic production wastes are gathered there.”

“It’s a shame that photos cannot smell.”

Жаль, что фото не способно передать вонь. pic.twitter.com/kDrzIpKRRP — Мурбанистика (@ktvsiy) July 31, 2019

“Lead concentration in Karabash exceeds the maximum allowance by 156 times. In drinking water, the concentration of formaldehyde and heavy metals exceeds the maximum by 15 times.”

Концентрация свинца в Карабаше выше предельно-допустимой в 156 раз. Оксидов серы — в 11,5 раз.

Меди — в 3,4 раза.



В питьевой воде концентрация формальдегида и тяжёлых металлов превышает предельно-допустимую в 15 раз. pic.twitter.com/vaZbCd4KIZ — Мурбанистика (@ktvsiy) July 31, 2019

“The sanitary zone is about 1 km around the plant. I cannot say that it’s uninhabited, but here’s how most buildings look like.”

“You can check the smog density and how far the factory is from the street on this photo.”

Оценить плотность смога и расстояние от улицы до завода можно по этой фотографии.



Баня, кстати, выглядит действующей: на окнах решётки, замок закрыт, над входом видеонаблюдение pic.twitter.com/YAmUM9wlgd — Мурбанистика (@ktvsiy) August 1, 2019

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.