Don’t know where to go beyond Moscow? Take our quiz and find out!

Travel
Tim Kirby

Getty Images
Our online quiz will help you choose the perfect second stop in Russia after big noisy Moscow!

Moscow is the biggest, most famous and most visited city in Russia. With multiple airports getting a constant stream of air traffic, the nation’s capital is the easiest place to visit, but once you’ve seen the sights of Moscow, then what? Russians themselves always say that “Moscow is not Russia” and they are right. There is so much more to see in the world’s largest country, even if you don’t know where to go next! 

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

tourism Quiz
We've got more than 1,5 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies