St. Petersburg opens for European low-cost airlines

Since Jan.1, 2020, St. Petersburg will be open to air carriers from 30 European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Poland, and Portugal. According to the Russian media, budget airlines Wizz Air, Ryanair, easyJet, Volotea, airBaltic, and FlyOne have already expressed interest in flights to Russia’s second biggest city.

Pulkovo airport was granted the so-called “seventh freedom”, meaning that an air carrier has a right to fly between two other foreign countries. This system is widely used mostly by low-cost companies.

You can visit St. Petersburg with the free Russian e-visa. Here’s how to get it.

