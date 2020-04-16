Want to know how to use the Moscow Metro? (VIDEO)

In order to really experience Moscow you must learn how to use its subway system. This is a big city that lives via its underground network of stations and rail lines. Using the Metro is easy once you know how, but for first timers it could be confusing off putting and very Cyrillic. To take a few minutes to watch our guide on how to use the Moscow Metro and it is sure to make your Russian holiday go much smoother.
