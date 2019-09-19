Homemade tanks: These guys make toys for real men (VIDEO)

Sergey Akimov and his partners have a very unique hobby - they make and sell functional full-sized replica tanks. Needless to say, private sector tank-making is certainly a niche market, but Sergey’s passion and Russians’ love for tanks turned this crazy idea into a viable business! Check out our video to find out just how one can go from being an architect - to a tank-maker in just a few years’ time!
