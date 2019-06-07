Expats moved to Russia to teach students in Tyumen: Anything is possible, ep.2 (VIDEO)

Erika Wolf and David Dusseault work in the School of Advanced Studies, University of Tyumen, which is considered one of the best educational institutions in Russia. They help students improve their critical thinking and soft skills, support the community of expatriates of the university and absolutely adore their job. Can you guess, what made them give up everything and come to freezing Siberia to teach students?
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.