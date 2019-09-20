Is there WWE-style wrestling in Russia? Sure. Thanks to guys like this (VIDEO)

Dmitry Greenberg hasn’t made millions of rubles or thousands of fans being a pro-wrestler in Russia. Nevertheless, he is invited all over the country to “compete” against the best unknown stars that Russia’s wrestling world has to offer. He is so hardcore he even brought his wife into the business. What motivates Dmitry to keep working a nine-to-five job to promote this unusual sport in front of an audience of twenty some Russians per event? Check out the video to find out!