Before and after: How Moscow has changed over the past 150 years

Pyatnitskaya Street (June 1, 1988 - Aug. 30, 1991) / 2020Alexei Bystrov/Vladimir Karlov's archive; Mikhail Travkin
View of Pyatnitskaya Street from Chugunny Bridge (June 11, 1972) / 2020Vladimir Sergiyenko/МАММ/MDF; Mikhail Travkin
View of Pyatnitskaya Street (Feb. 1994) / 2020Alexander Abaza/МАММ/MDF; Mikhail Travkin
Monument to the Conquerors of Space during construction (1963) / 2020Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev Archive; Mikhail Travkin
Main entrance to VDNKh (March 15, 1956) / 2020Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev Archive; Mikhail Travkin
Worker and Kolkhoz Woman. Sculpture by Vera Mukhina. (1940) / 2020Emmanuil Evzerikhin/МАММ/MDF; Mikhail Travkin
Moscow streets in the late 1980s (June 1, 1988 - Aug. 30, 1991) / 2020Alexey Bystrov/Vladimir Karlov's Archive; Mikhail Travkin
View of the Kremlin from Sofiyskaya Embankment (1878-1883) / 2020Unknown/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin
View of the Moskva River with Hotel Rossiya and the Concert Hall (1970s) / 2020Yury Sadovnikov/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin
The enormous hotel was built in the 1960s and dismantled in 2006. Zaryadye Park was built on the site.
Pashkov House (1897-1898) / 2020Unknown/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin
In 1831, a museum was opened in Nikolay Rumyantsev's mansion on the Angliyskaya (English) Embankment in St. Petersburg. In 1861, the museum was transferred to Moscow. It was installed in the Pashkov House and merged with the Moscow Public Museum.
View of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and Church of Praise to the Blessed Virgin Mary in Bashmaki from the Bersenevskaya Embankment (1880s) / 2020Unknown/MАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin
The original cathedral, left of photo, was demolished in 1931 as part of the plan for reconstructing Moscow under Stalin. The present cathedral had been rebuilt by 1999. The Church of Praise to the Blessed Virgin Mary has not been rebuilt.
Panoramic view of Bolshoy Krymsky Bridge during construction (1933) / 2020Alexander Ustinov/Archive of Ninel Ustinova; Mikhail Travkin
Entrance to Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure (1955) / 2020Lev Borodulin/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin
House of the Merchant Igumnov in Moscow (1893) / 2020Unknown/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin
Upper Trading Rows (1890-1900) / 2020Unknown/Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts; Mikhail Travkin
Teatralnaya Square during the Coronation of Nicholas II (May 1896) / 2020Unknown/Russian Union of Art Photographers; Mikhail Travkin
About the photo: The Coronation of Emperor Nicholas II Aleksandrovich and Empress Alexandra Feodorovna took place on Tuesday, May 14 (May 26 in the current calendar), 1896, in the Moscow Kremlin’s Cathedral of the Dormition.
Church of St. John the Warrior (May 1, 1984 - Oct. 31, 1985) / 2020Alexey Bystrov/Vladimir Karlov's Archive; Mikhail Travkin
