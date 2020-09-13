Before and after: How Moscow has changed over the past 150 years

We selected the most interesting photographs of Moscow from different parts of the 19th and 20th centuries and then visited the same places with a camera to see how the capital has changed over time.

1980s: Pyatnitskaya Street

Pyatnitskaya Street (June 1, 1988 - Aug. 30, 1991) / 2020 Alexei Bystrov/Vladimir Karlov's archive; Mikhail Travkin

1972: Chugunny Bridge

View of Pyatnitskaya Street from Chugunny Bridge (June 11, 1972) / 2020 Vladimir Sergiyenko/МАММ/MDF; Mikhail Travkin

1994: Pyatnitskaya Street

View of Pyatnitskaya Street (Feb. 1994) / 2020 Alexander Abaza/МАММ/MDF; Mikhail Travkin

1963: Monument to the Conquerors of Space

Monument to the Conquerors of Space during construction (1963) / 2020 Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev Archive; Mikhail Travkin

1956: Main entrance to VDNKh

Main entrance to VDNKh (March 15, 1956) / 2020 Valentin Khukhlaev/Valentin Khukhlaev Archive; Mikhail Travkin

1940: Worker and Kolkhoz Woman

Worker and Kolkhoz Woman. Sculpture by Vera Mukhina. (1940) / 2020 Emmanuil Evzerikhin/МАММ/MDF; Mikhail Travkin

1991: View of Bolotnaya Square

Moscow streets in the late 1980s (June 1, 1988 - Aug. 30, 1991) / 2020 Alexey Bystrov/Vladimir Karlov's Archive; Mikhail Travkin

1880s: View of the Kremlin from Sofiyskaya Embankment

View of the Kremlin from Sofiyskaya Embankment (1878-1883) / 2020 Unknown/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin

1970s: Rossiya Hotel / Zaryadye Park

View of the Moskva River with Hotel Rossiya and the Concert Hall (1970s) / 2020 Yury Sadovnikov/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin

The enormous hotel was built in the 1960s and dismantled in 2006. Zaryadye Park was built on the site.

1890s: Pashkov House

Pashkov House (1897-1898) / 2020 Unknown/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin

In 1831, a museum was opened in Nikolay Rumyantsev's mansion on the Angliyskaya (English) Embankment in St. Petersburg. In 1861, the museum was transferred to Moscow. It was installed in the Pashkov House and merged with the Moscow Public Museum.

1880s: Cathedral of Christ the Savior

View of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and Church of Praise to the Blessed Virgin Mary in Bashmaki from the Bersenevskaya Embankment (1880s) / 2020 Unknown/MАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin

The original cathedral, left of photo, was demolished in 1931 as part of the plan for reconstructing Moscow under Stalin. The present cathedral had been rebuilt by 1999. The Church of Praise to the Blessed Virgin Mary has not been rebuilt.

1933: Krymsky Bridge

Panoramic view of Bolshoy Krymsky Bridge during construction (1933) / 2020 Alexander Ustinov/Archive of Ninel Ustinova; Mikhail Travkin

1955: Entrance to Gorky Park

Entrance to Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure (1955) / 2020 Lev Borodulin/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin

1893: House of the Merchant Igumnov

House of the Merchant Igumnov in Moscow (1893) / 2020 Unknown/МАММ/МDF; Mikhail Travkin

1890s: GUM Department Store

Upper Trading Rows (1890-1900) / 2020 Unknown/Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts; Mikhail Travkin

1896: Teatralnaya (Theater) Square

Teatralnaya Square during the Coronation of Nicholas II (May 1896) / 2020 Unknown/Russian Union of Art Photographers; Mikhail Travkin

About the photo: The Coronation of Emperor Nicholas II Aleksandrovich and Empress Alexandra Feodorovna took place on Tuesday, May 14 (May 26 in the current calendar), 1896, in the Moscow Kremlin’s Cathedral of the Dormition.

1980s: Church of St. John the Warrior

Church of St. John the Warrior (May 1, 1984 - Oct. 31, 1985) / 2020 Alexey Bystrov/Vladimir Karlov's Archive; Mikhail Travkin

