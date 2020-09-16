4 BEST short walks around Moscow (PHOTOS)

These routes in the center of Moscow will introduce you to both the capital’s historical heritage and the new face of the city. On your walks, you will be able to listen to street musicians or have a delicious snack, as well as feel the rhythm of the metropolis pulsating in its squares and fading into its narrow alleyways.

1. Nikolskaya Street - Red Square - The Manege Central Exhibition Hall

Walking time: 20-40 minutes

From Lubyanka metro station (Exit 9), walk along Nikolskaya Street until you reach Red Square and from there, via Kremlevskiy Proyezd, continue on to Manezhnaya Street.

1. Inside Alexander Gardens (Aleksandrovsky Sad), marvel at the most visited fountain complex in Moscow (the fountains do not operate during winter) and visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

2. If you pass the Manege and carry on walking, you will reach the statue of St. Prince Vladimir (Knyaz Vladimir), who baptized Russia in 988. And across the road, you will see the spectacular Pashkov House, one of the best known Classical buildings in Moscow.

2. Krymskaya and Pushkinskaya embankments

Walking time: 60-90 minutes

From the enormous statue of Peter the Great (98 meters tall), walk along Krymskaya Embankment to the New Tretyakov Gallery.

1. Then walk under Krymsky Bridge and continue on Pushkinskaya Embankment, which is part of the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure (aka Gorky Park).

2. You can carry on walking along Neskuchny Garden until you reach Sparrow Hills (Vorobyovy Gory) and one of the seven ‘Stalin high-rises’ - the Moscow State University (MGU) building.

3. Kuznetsky Most Street - Tverskaya Street - Stoleshnikov Lane

Walking time: 20-40 minutes

From Kuznetsky Most metro station, turn right and walk until the first junction to get to Kuznetsky Most Street.

1. Walk along Kuznetsky Most Street towards Tverskaya Street, on Tverskaya Street continue until you reach the statue of Yury Dolgoruky and turn into Stoleshnikov Lane.

2. The best time to come for a stroll here is in the early evening, when street musicians perform.

4. Klimentovsky Lane - Bolshoy Tolmachevsky Lane - Lavrushinsky Lane

Walking time: 20-30 minutes

From Novokuznetskaya metro station take the exit for Pyatnitskaya Street and walk down it away from the center, turning into Klimentovsky Lane.

1. Walk along Klimentovsky Lane and Bolshoy Tolmachevsky Lane until you reach Lavrushinsky Lane, where you will find the famous Tretyakov Gallery.

2. If you continue along Lavrushinsky Lane to the end and cross Luzhkov Bridge, you will reach Bolotnaya Embankment where you can continue your walk.

