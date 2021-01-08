The Yusupov Palace: One of St. Petersburg’s most splendid mansions (PHOTOS)

The Yusupov Palace, one of the most richly decorated mansions in Russia, has recently undergone a major refurbishment. Check out these stunning interiors!

The Yusupov Palace on the Moika embankment in St. Petersburg is a legendary place. Originally the house belonged to the counts Shuvalov. Then Catherine the Great bought it from the Shuvalov family and gave it as a present to the niece of her favorite, Prince Grigory Potemkin. Finally, in the first half of the 19th century, the house was bought by Prince Boris Yusupov.

The Yusupov family, one of the oldest and richest in Russia, lived here until the 1917 revolution. They significantly rebuilt the palace and it was under them that it acquired its present, sumptuous look. In addition, it was here that Felix Yusupov and his accomplices killed the confidante of the last Russian tsar, Grigory Rasputin.

Each hall in this palace is a real work of art. It even has its own theater! Let’s take a look inside.

The Grand Staircase

The Moorish Drawing Room

The Green Parlor

The Boudoir

The Blue Drawing Room

The Red Drawing Room

Felix Yusupov's Grand Drawing Room

The Theater

The Tapestry Drawing Room

The White Column Hall

The Hall of Mirrors

The Antiques Hall

The Oak Dining Room

Felix Yusupov’s “bachelor’s apartment” with wax figures of Rasputin’s killers

