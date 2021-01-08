The Yusupov Palace: One of St. Petersburg’s most splendid mansions (PHOTOS)

Travel
Russia Beyond

Legion Media; yusupov-palace.ru
The Yusupov Palace, one of the most richly decorated mansions in Russia, has recently undergone a major refurbishment. Check out these stunning interiors!

The Yusupov Palace on the Moika embankment in St. Petersburg is a legendary place. Originally the house belonged to the counts Shuvalov. Then Catherine the Great bought it from the Shuvalov family and gave it as a present to the niece of her favorite, Prince Grigory Potemkin. Finally, in the first half of the 19th century, the house was bought by Prince Boris Yusupov.

The Yusupov family, one of the oldest and richest in Russia, lived here until the 1917 revolution. They significantly rebuilt the palace and it was under them that it acquired its present, sumptuous look. In addition, it was here that Felix Yusupov and his accomplices killed the confidante of the last Russian tsar, Grigory Rasputin.

Each hall in this palace is a real work of art. It even has its own theater! Let’s take a look inside. 

The Grand Staircase

yusupov-palace.ru

The Moorish Drawing Room

yusupov-palace.ru

The Green Parlor

yusupov-palace.ru

yusupov-palace.ru

The Boudoir

yusupov-palace.ru

The Blue Drawing Room

yusupov-palace.ru

The Red Drawing Room

yusupov-palace.ru

Felix Yusupov's Grand Drawing Room

yusupov-palace.ru

The Theater

yusupov-palace.ru

The Tapestry Drawing Room

yusupov-palace.ru

The White Column Hall

yusupov-palace.ru

The Hall of Mirrors

yusupov-palace.ru

The Antiques Hall

yusupov-palace.ru

The Oak Dining Room

yusupov-palace.ru

Felix Yusupov’s “bachelor’s apartment” with wax figures of Rasputin’s killers

yusupov-palace.ru

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Saint Petersburg Russian architecture st. petersburg Russian palaces St. Petersburg
We've got more than 1,8 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies